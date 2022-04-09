ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Feeling like early March for the remainder of the weekend but a big spring warm-up next week

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: A stray shower early; otherwise, turning out partly cloudy late and chilly. Low: 35. SUNDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds; windy and quite cool with a spotty afternoon shower. High: 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: An early stray shower; otherwise, turning out mostly clear and quite chilly. Low: 33. FORECAST SUMMARY....

