U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Visiting Tell City Wednesday

Returning for his second year in a row at SXSW 2022, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to the stage for a town hall with festival-goers to talk about sustainability in transit, job growth and reconnecting communities.After a test ride with Mayor Steve Adler on Austin's new red line light rail at MLK Station just hours before gearing up to speak at the Austin Convention Center on Wednesday, Buttigieg spoke on his many concerns as transportation secretary: accessible transit for all, lowering roadway deaths to zero and tackling climate change.Happy to host @SecretaryPete & his team on board the #MetroRail...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO