Brisk and gusty Sunday on Long Island; highs around 50

It will be a brisk and gusty Sunday in New York City with high temperatures reaching near 52 degrees.

What follows will be a surge of mild weather that will bring temperatures into the 60s and 70s next week, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Craig Allen.

SUNDAY: Sun mixing with clouds. Slight chance of a shower. Breezy and cool for this time of year. High: Within a few degrees of 50.

MONDAY: Sunny much of the day and milder. High: Closer to 60.

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower or two then partly sunny and even milder. High: 65-70; 55-60 along the shore.

WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. Not quite as warm. High: 60-65; 50's along the shore.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High: 55-60

FRIDAY/ GOOD FRIDAY/ 1st NIGHT OF PASSOVER: More showers. High: 55-60

SATURDAY: 1st DAY OF PASSOVER & EASTER SUNDAY: Variable amounts of clouds. A shower still possible. High: 60-65.