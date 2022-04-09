ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jack White surprises fans by turning Detroit show into his wedding

By Zoe Sottile, CNN
wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White's fans were treated to an unexpected surprise on Friday at a concert in Detroit, where the singer-songwriter pulled out a ring and proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Jean. The rocker, best known for being one half of The White Stripes, seemingly confirmed...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Jack White announces support acts for his UK and European tour

Jack White has announced the acts who will appear as support on his upcoming world tour – buy your tickets here. The former White Stripes frontman announced two new albums – ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ (out April 8) and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ (July 22) – back in November, previewing the releases with singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Jack White Urges Major Labels to Join His Vinyl Crusade

Jack White urged major record labels -- whom he claimed have "more money than God" -- to build their own vinyl pressing plants. “Vinyl records have exploded in the last decade and the demand is incredibly high,” White explained in a video message which you can watch below. “A small punk band can’t get their record for eight to ten months. And I now ask the major labels, Warner Bros, Universal and Sony to finally build your own pressing plants again. As the MC5 once said, you’re either part of the problem, or part of the solution.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
ABC News

Tom Hanks surprises bride, bridesmaids on wedding day

A Pittsburgh-area bride unexpectedly had "something celebrity" with her on her wedding day, along with her something borrowed and something blue. The bride, Grace Gwaltney, was about to head to her wedding ceremony Saturday when Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks surprised her and her bridal party outside of their hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Hanks is filming a movie.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Person
Olivia Jean
Person
Meg White
Person
Karen Elson
Popculture

John Travolta Just Celebrated a Milestone That Will Definitely Surprise His Fans

John Travolta is celebrating a major accomplishment in his aviation career. Sunday, the Grease actor, 68, took to Instagram to share he hit "a very proud moment in my aviation history" by obtaining his 737 license, which will allow him to pilot a Boeing 737. Travolta, who has been a licensed pilot since age 22, has been an ambassador for Qantas Airways for two decades and was proud to share his new accomplishment with fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The White Stripes 2001#The Detroit News#The Black Belles#Cable News Network Inc
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kal Penn Shares His Theory About Why Fans Still Crave Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Watch: Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!. Kal Penn has said it before and he'll say it again: Representation matters. Long before becoming a best-selling author and working with President Barack Obama, the actor helped launch the franchise Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. While it's been more than 15 years since the first movie hit the big screen, Kal remembers how tricky it was to get the project out to the masses.
MOVIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Hangs on For Dear Life, Fans Wonder if Steffy’s Going to Lose Her Mom Next

“That’s what happens when you try to help a lunatic!”. When Sheila headed for the hospital roof and contemplated throwing herself off, Bold & Beautiful viewers were pretty sure she wouldn’t actually do it. After all, there’s far too much story left to tell with the grieving mother and the comatose daughter-in-law who could reveal her sins. But what fans didn’t predict was that in attempting to save Sheila’s life, Taylor would wind up going over the edge herself!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy