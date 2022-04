Mass Effect co-creator Casey Hudson has teased a new game. The former director of the Mass Effect series is no longer with BioWare after finding a new studio in June 2021 named Humanoid Studios. Fast-forward, and now Hudson is starting to tease what he and his new studio are working on game, which is a "character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe." Adding to this, Hudson claims it's going to be "multiplatform" and "AAA," the latter an industry term used to refer to a game of a certain larger scope and budget.

