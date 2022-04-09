ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Roseville police officer released from hospital after being shot

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury was released from the hospital on Saturday after being shot while responding to an active shooter near Lake Owasso Tuesday evening. Video posted to Facebook by the Ramsey County Deputy shows the moments as Officer Duxbury got a hero's...

www.fox9.com

