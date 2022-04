No. 5 Oregon State aims for its first Pac-12 series sweep of the 2022 season Sunday when the Beavers play USC at 1:05 p.m. in Los Angeles. The Beavers won the first two games of the series, claiming a 9-1 decision Friday, then holding off a late Trojans rally to score a 3-2 win Saturday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO