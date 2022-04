No. 5 Oregon State goes for its fourth Pac-12 series win in five tries during the 2022 season when the Beavers take on USC at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles. The Beavers took the opener 9-1 after left hander Cooper Hjerpe struck out nine and Garret Forrester went 3-for-3.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO