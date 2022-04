Twitter users have long asked for an edit button and now the company says it's finally coming. But skeptics warn it could change Twitter — and not for the better. Elon Musk spent much of his weekend tweeting criticism and jokes about Twitter, where he recently became the biggest shareholder. But after news broke out that the billionaire had turned down a board seat at the company, Musk deleted many of those tweets. Though, what if he could edit his tweets instead? Soon, he may get that chance. NPR tech correspondent Shannon Bond has more.

