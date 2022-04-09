ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham move closer to Champions League qualification as Arsenal and Man Utd wobble

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is just over a week since Antonio Conte said it would be a "miracle" if his Tottenham team finished in the Premier League's top four and qualified for the Champions League. On 1 April Spurs were three points behind the Gunners, having played one game more and with an inferior...

Yardbarker

Real Madrid denies Chelsea comeback in Champions League quarterfinal

Real Madrid blew its two-goal lead against Chelsea, but rallied and still managed to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-4 aggregate win. Last week, Real Madrid beat Chelsea, 3-1, in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup. But that two-goal lead evaporated Tuesday when Chelsea jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger, and Timo Werner. The last of those goals from Werner put Chelsea up 4-3 in the aggregate with about 15 minutes left.
BBC

Premier League reaction & Champions League news

Tambuwal: Mourinho made the Premier League defensive, Arsenal were fantastic to watch under Wenger and also United under Ferguson, but the current Liverpool and Manchester City sides are the best I've ever seen. Bigs wins for Everton and Norwich. What about the bottom end of the Premier League?. Everton secured...
Yardbarker

Cassano mocks Allegri for allowing two players to leave Juventus

Since the start of the season, Antonio Cassano has been one of Max Allegri’s most vocal detractors. The two men won a Scudetto title during their time together at Milan in 2010/11. But the retired striker’s recurring chastisement has ultimately irked his old boss. Yet, Fantantonio is wearing...
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag is a huge gamble for Manchester United... it's a huge step up from Ajax but he must be allowed to tackle a toxic dressing room, lift the malaise at Old Trafford and reshape from the ground up

If Sunday’s whirlwind Premier League collision between Liverpool and Manchester City did not tell us which of the two will win the title, it did confirm just how far they are ahead of the rest. This is the environment Erik ten Hag will walk into when, as expected, he...
SB Nation

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

After arguably the toughest week of the season, Chelsea bounced back to form with an emphatic 6-0 win powered by two elite midfielders playing at an incredibly high level. While several players — especially the attackers and wingbacks — shone brightly, it was the performances of Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté that drove the victory.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
CBS Sports

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United: What soon-to-be appointed Man Utd boss brings from Ajax to Premier League

Erik ten Hag of Ajax has reached a verbal agreement to become the next manager of Manchester United, according to the Athletic on Tuesday. One of the worst-kept secrets to come out of the international break has finally put the Manchester United managerial search to bed. Ralf Rangnick was hired on a six-month contract as manager which came with a two-year consultation role ahead of the new season. At the time, it wouldn't have been farfetched to imagine a scenario where he would be recommended to stay put as manager, but disappointing results led the club to look elsewhere, and a deal for ten Hag is now in final stages.
