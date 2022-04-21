Year 1 didn't go according to plan for Steve Sarkisian at Texas, as the Longhorns went 5-7, losing to Arkansas, Oklahoma, and even at home in overtime to Kansas.
That last one is simply unacceptable for anything calling itself the Texas football program, no matter what stage of development it's in. And it puts Sarkisian under even greater pressure to make things right and get back in the Big 12 championship race.
And, when looking further into the future, in the fight for SEC titles when the Longhorns finally up and move into college football's most competitive conference.
There are signs of hope for the Horns coming into the 2022 football season. Especially at quarterback, after generational 5-star prospect Quinn Ewers transferred back to his home state after electing to leave Ohio State.
Texas also brought in a solid recruiting class in addition to other impactful transfers. Oklahoma is in a rebuilding year of sorts, while Baylor and Oklahoma State appear to be formidable foes in this conference.
What can Texas look forward to this fall? Let's look at each game on the Longhorns schedule, from the easiest to the hardest.
Texas football schedule: Ranking the Longhorns' 2022 opponents
Steve Sarkisian shed some light on the most important decision he’ll be making prior to the beginning of the 2022 season — the Texas starting quarterback competition. After the Orange-White spring game, Sarkisian closed the spring with a temperature check on when the world will know who’s the starting quarterback for the Longhorns — the incumbent Hudson Card, or star Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers.
isian said he wanted to keep everything "vanilla" Saturday to preserve his scheme and plays for the real competition in the fall. Even with a basic plan, there were still moments of flash at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Welcome to Inside Texas Today! Every weekday, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest from around the Forty Acres. This morning, assessing Steve Sarkisian’s response about Michael Taaffe when asked about walk-ons making moves during Texas’ spring practices. Here’s the Friday, April 22, 2022 edition. [Get four...
Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to see action in the Orange-White game at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, is a first-year quarterback who transferred from Ohio State and enrolled at Texas in January. Texas football head...
After over a month of practices, Texas will take to the field Saturday night at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin to wrap-up its spring period with its annual spring game – which will allow Longhorns’ fans to get a first look at the team ahead of the 2022 season.
It was a pretty awful first year to kick off the Steve Sarkisian era, but Texas football is hoping to start anew as the Longhorns host the Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday. Texas went 5-7 a year ago, including a home loss to Kansas, but put in some serious work this offseason, signing a top 5 ...
