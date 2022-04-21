View the original article to see embedded media.

Year 1 didn't go according to plan for Steve Sarkisian at Texas, as the Longhorns went 5-7, losing to Arkansas, Oklahoma, and even at home in overtime to Kansas.

That last one is simply unacceptable for anything calling itself the Texas football program, no matter what stage of development it's in. And it puts Sarkisian under even greater pressure to make things right and get back in the Big 12 championship race.

And, when looking further into the future, in the fight for SEC titles when the Longhorns finally up and move into college football's most competitive conference.

There are signs of hope for the Horns coming into the 2022 football season. Especially at quarterback, after generational 5-star prospect Quinn Ewers transferred back to his home state after electing to leave Ohio State.

Texas also brought in a solid recruiting class in addition to other impactful transfers. Oklahoma is in a rebuilding year of sorts, while Baylor and Oklahoma State appear to be formidable foes in this conference.

What can Texas look forward to this fall? Let's look at each game on the Longhorns schedule, from the easiest to the hardest.

Texas football schedule: Ranking the Longhorns' 2022 opponents

12. UL Monroe When: Sept. 3 Where: Austin What to expect: We feel safe giving this one to the Longhorns, who welcome a Warhawks team for the opener that has won four games the last two seasons — all four of those Ws coming last year following an 0-10 outing. Expect a big win for Texas as it prepares for a considerably better opponent the following weekend.

11. UTSA When: Sept. 17 Where: Austin What to expect: There are some analysts that went as far as to call the Roadrunners the best team in Texas last season. That might be a stretch when comparing actual talent, but this team did go 12-2 and win the Conference USA title last fall. That said, a lot of what made UTSA go in 2021 is gone, including running back Sincere McCormick.

10. Kansas When: Nov. 19 Where: Lawrence What to expect: Hopefully not what happened last year, when KU opened up a 14-0 lead and a 35-14 edge at halftime before winning in overtime. Kansas also played the likes of Oklahoma, West Virginia, and TCU pretty close, the last two decided by a combined nine points. KU might be a bowl team this year when accounting for its late-season momentum and returning production, including its QB/RB combo and most of its defense.

9. Texas Tech When: Sept. 24 Where: Lubbock What to expect: Last season was the Red Raiders' first winning campaign since 2015 and their first bowl-eligible season since 2017, going on to beat former coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl. Now first-year coach Joey Maguire gets quarterback Donovan Smith for 2022, but needs to find replacements at receiver and offensive line, and repair a defense that allowed 5 TDs per game in Big 12 play.

8. TCU When: Nov. 12 Where: Austin What to expect: For the first time since 2001, TCU will have a new coach. Sonny Dykes steps into the role with a mandate to get the most from what should be a half-dozen returning starters on offense. A unit that had mixed results a year ago: it ranked second in the Big 12 in total production, but third-worst in scoring. Defensively, the Frogs were second-worst in the league in yards and points allowed, allowing around five TDs per game. TCU has taken seven of the last 10 against Texas.

7. Iowa State When: Oct. 15 Where: Austin What to expect: Last preseason, Iowa State owned a school-best No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25. A month later, it was 2-2 and out of the polls. So much for that momentum Matt Campbell had going in with all that returning talent. Iowa State needs a new quarterback, tight end, running back, center, and most of a functioning defense.

6. West Virginia When: Oct. 1 Where: Austin What to expect: Texas lost this game by seven a year ago in Morgantown, but this time the Mountaineers have work to do plugging holes in the linebacker and secondary unit. But this team scored a major coup when former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels transferred in. That could be a game-changer. West Virginia still has speed on the outside, which helps it pick up a win or two maybe no one expected, including against two ranked teams last fall.

5. Kansas State When: Nov. 5 Where: Manhattan What to expect: K-State played some close games in losses to Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas in Chris Klieman's third season. Now he brings on former Wildcats quarterback Collin Klein to work with Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez. But this roster is facing some structural concerns, having to replace three O-line starters and a secondary in need of fresh blood.

4. Oklahoma State When: Oct. 22 Where: Stillwater What to expect: The top defense in college football a year ago lost its coordinator after Jim Knowles took the Ohio State job, and three key pieces in the secondary are gone. Quarterback Spencer Sanders showed flashes last fall, throwing 20 TDs and over 2,800 yards, but had 12 picks and seven games when he threw one touchdown or none. And the Cowboys won't have 1,200 yard rusher Jaylen Warren back, either.

3. Oklahoma When: Oct. 8 Where: Dallas What to expect: Anything's possible in this game, especially with the Sooners debuting a very new look team at most positions and on the sideline. Brent Venables steps in as coach, which means OU should play some strong defense. Jeff Lebby is offensive play-caller, and he'll have transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel — the two had a crazy productive 2019 outing at UCF, placing top 10 in most categories. Texas has won just three in the Red River Shootout the last decade. Two of those times, it wasn't ranked.

2. Baylor When: Nov. 26 Where: Austin What to expect: Dave Aranda took Baylor from a two-win afterthought to a Big 12 title in just one season, and come in as the favorites again in 2022. Baylor has two quarterbacks returning in addition to most of this offensive line, but has to find new inputs at receiver and running back. This defense was one of two in the Big 12 to surrender fewer than 20 points per game, and brings back most of that production.