IN PICTURES: ROTARY CLUB OF KEY WEST HOLDS WESTERN-STYLE CASINO NIGHT FUNDRAISER

Women at Beaverton's LifeChange Center will cook traditional East African recipes for the April 9 event. The LifeChange Center in Beaverton partnered with the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and the Harambee Centre to teach its residents about Kenyan culture and cooking and host a dinner on Saturday, April 9. The LifeChange Center for Women and Children, one of two centers run by the local nonprofit Union Gospel Mission, is a faith-based, transitional recovery community. The center aims to help its residents "heal from past traumas" and "break free" of addiction, abuse and homelessness. The Rotary Club partnered with LifeChange late...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 19 DAYS AGO