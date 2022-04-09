ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

IN PICTURES: ROTARY CLUB OF KEY WEST HOLDS WESTERN-STYLE CASINO NIGHT FUNDRAISER

By The Weekly Staff
keysweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoots, buckles and big hats were the name of the game on April 2, when the Rotary Club of Key West hosted its sixth annual Casino Night at the Marriott Beachside Hotel. All...

keysweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Ag Society hosts goat-roping, casino night fundraisers for new building

The goats won most of the rounds at the Lincoln County Ag Society’s fundraiser event on Saturday at the fairgrounds. Participants lined up to try their hand at roping goats and everyone appeared to have a great time. The North Platte Jaycees also hosted casino night with gaming tables and card games, all for the purpose of raising money for the new Linco Ag and Education Center that was announced last fall.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Casino Night#Texas Hold Em#Marriott#Take Stock In Children Of#Keys Weekly
Beaverton Valley Times

LifeChange, Tigard Rotary host African dinner fundraiser April 9

Women at Beaverton's LifeChange Center will cook traditional East African recipes for the April 9 event. The LifeChange Center in Beaverton partnered with the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and the Harambee Centre to teach its residents about Kenyan culture and cooking and host a dinner on Saturday, April 9. The LifeChange Center for Women and Children, one of two centers run by the local nonprofit Union Gospel Mission, is a faith-based, transitional recovery community. The center aims to help its residents "heal from past traumas" and "break free" of addiction, abuse and homelessness. The Rotary Club partnered with LifeChange late...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy