MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball secured two commits on Monday, Iowa State transfer Joe Toussaint and JUCO All-American Mohamed Wague. Toussaint isn’t known for his scoring, but has been able to make a difference inside the paint while at Iowa. He started 41 times in 98 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over the last three years. He comes to WVU with two years of eligibility remaining.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO