ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day In Warrick County, Indiana

By Travis Sams
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warrick County residents will be able to get rid of their household hazardous waste materials this May. I would be willing to bet that it has been quite some time since you have gone through all of your drawers and cabinets in your house or garage and cleaned them out. Honestly,...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Yet another boil advisory issued in Warrick County

TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) — Only two days have passed since the last boil advisory in Warrick County. Tennyson’s advisory is back, but this time extending a little further than the last. The advisory was issued Tuesday evening for areas north of State Road 68 and the Selvin/Yellowbanks area extended to Scales/ Mills Rd. Water officials […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WSAW

Portage County opens hazardous waste disposal site; by appointment only

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
PennLive.com

Cumberland County to hold disposal events for hazardous waste

Cumberland County will host four household hazardous waste disposal events this year that are available to county residents and small businesses. All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, a press release said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Society
WEHT/WTVW

Stabbing suspect still at large in Warrick County

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say they identified a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week in Newburgh. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Corey James Fingers. On Friday, March 18, around 10:32 pm, Warrick County 911 received a call reporting a […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Hazardous Chemicals
96.9 WOUR

The Authority Ready To Open Its Household Hazardous Waste Facility

With spring here, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority will be opening its Household Hazardous Waste facility on Friday, April 1 for its 30th season. Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop location on Leland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 7:00 to 2:00.
HERKIMER, NY
abc27 News

Carlisle to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events will take place in Cumberland County in 2022 beginning April 14. County residents and small businesses can pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off waste at the county recycling center. With pre-registration, which is required for dropoff, residents will encounter less […]
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
2 On Your Side

ECDEP to hold spring hazardous waste event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection event. The event is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Southtowns. The drive-thru event will be by appointment only. Registration...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County organizes a collective drive ahead of Yellow Ribbon Day

Saratoga County Clerk Craig A. Hayner, announced his office has launched its annual Yellow Ribbon Day donation collection drive to benefit Blue Star Mothers of America - NY 2. The County Clerk’s Office is partnering with the Saratoga County Chamber, Saratoga County Veterans Business Council, Hannaford stores in Saratoga County, and Blue Star Mothers of America - NY2 to support U.S. military members who are serving overseas.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 106

Former Kentucky Church Transformed Into A Breathtaking Condo A Must See

Talk about living on Holy Ground! This former Kentucky Church has been transformed into a gorgeous two-bedroom condo and it will literally make your jaw drop. St. Anthony Church in Bellevue, Kentucky is nearly a century old and has a rich history. According to City Beat out of Cinncinati the church was transformed into five contemporary two-story loft condos. This past week my husband, showed me where one of those condos was up for sale.
BELLEVUE, KY
KISS 106

Jasper, Indiana Crowned 2022 Strongest Town Over Norwood, Ohio

In a bracket-style competition, the field was narrowed down to the top 16 towns in America. After several rounds of voting, and a very close final total, Jasper, Indiana has been officially named the 2022 Strongest Town. The Strongest Town Contest 2022. The Strongest Town Contest is in its 7th...
JASPER, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy