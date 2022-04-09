Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day In Warrick County, Indiana
By Travis Sams
KISS 106
3 days ago
Warrick County residents will be able to get rid of their household hazardous waste materials this May. I would be willing to bet that it has been quite some time since you have gone through all of your drawers and cabinets in your house or garage and cleaned them out. Honestly,...
TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) — Only two days have passed since the last boil advisory in Warrick County. Tennyson’s advisory is back, but this time extending a little further than the last. The advisory was issued Tuesday evening for areas north of State Road 68 and the Selvin/Yellowbanks area extended to Scales/ Mills Rd. Water officials […]
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
Cumberland County will host four household hazardous waste disposal events this year that are available to county residents and small businesses. All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, a press release said.
If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
Well, we can actually say that the weather cooperated with outdoor activities over the weekend. Mother Nature will be having none of that business Monday, we'll have Tuesday to dry out, and then Wednesday we can expect more storms. Severe Storm Alert Days. According to basically every weather source, we...
Across Canada, many people have compost containers in their backyards, while others live in towns and cities where compostable items are collected in separate bins on trash day. An Ottawa company has introduced a third way for residents to keep table scraps out of the landfill site. It’s called the...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say they identified a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened last week in Newburgh. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Corey James Fingers. On Friday, March 18, around 10:32 pm, Warrick County 911 received a call reporting a […]
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
With spring here, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority will be opening its Household Hazardous Waste facility on Friday, April 1 for its 30th season. Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop location on Leland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 7:00 to 2:00.
It's that time again. Need to do some spring cleaning? I know I do. The Mercer County Improvement Authority announced they're hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling free event on Saturday, March 26th at the Dempster Fire School on Lawrence Station Road in Lawrence Township. I look...
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events will take place in Cumberland County in 2022 beginning April 14. County residents and small businesses can pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off waste at the county recycling center. With pre-registration, which is required for dropoff, residents will encounter less […]
As winter wanes and spring emerges, several seasonal items are worth noting. The annual rite of reawakening brings with it a variety of chores. Spring cleaning of different sorts, personal and collective, provides occasions for volunteer service, a couple of which are noted below. Annual Dog Park Cleanup Day. Last...
Over 736-THOUSAND tons of household waste collected at the Ontario County Landfill last year was accepted by Casella Waste Systems. The state-approved operating permit for Casella allows up to 900-THOUSAND tons of waste to be collected. The Finger Lakes Times reports the landfill generated 25.9-MILLION gallons of leachate last year,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection event. The event is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Southtowns. The drive-thru event will be by appointment only. Registration...
For some strange reason, we are obsessed with pieces of food that are shaped like things that resemble other, ordinary things. Whether it's a potato chip, piece of fruit, or a chicken nugget, we can't get enough. And, we see them all the time. Seeing shapes of states in our...
Saratoga County Clerk Craig A. Hayner, announced his office has launched its annual Yellow Ribbon Day donation collection drive to benefit Blue Star Mothers of America - NY 2. The County Clerk’s Office is partnering with the Saratoga County Chamber, Saratoga County Veterans Business Council, Hannaford stores in Saratoga County, and Blue Star Mothers of America - NY2 to support U.S. military members who are serving overseas.
I spend a lot of time on the road. My day is filled with driving back and forth from Owensboro, KY, to Evansville, IN, and back. I've been living the life of a small town, local truck driver for thirteen years. And, I have seen and experienced a lot of beautiful and crazy weather.
Talk about living on Holy Ground! This former Kentucky Church has been transformed into a gorgeous two-bedroom condo and it will literally make your jaw drop. St. Anthony Church in Bellevue, Kentucky is nearly a century old and has a rich history. According to City Beat out of Cinncinati the church was transformed into five contemporary two-story loft condos. This past week my husband, showed me where one of those condos was up for sale.
Have you heard of a puppy shower? Apparently, it's the new thing when you get a puppy. One Kentucky woman recently hosted one for her friend's new pup and the photos are adorable. WHAT'S A PUPPY SHOWER?. Everyone knows what a baby shower is right? Well, a puppy shower is...
In a bracket-style competition, the field was narrowed down to the top 16 towns in America. After several rounds of voting, and a very close final total, Jasper, Indiana has been officially named the 2022 Strongest Town. The Strongest Town Contest 2022. The Strongest Town Contest is in its 7th...
Comments / 0