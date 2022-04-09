Jackie MacMullan Questions What's LeBron James' Biggest Motivation Right Now: "I Don’t Know What’s Most Important To Him Now... Trying To Catch Michael Or Play With His Son?

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO