PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s still spring, so we can still expect these storm systems to make runs at the state, especially the northern portions of Arizona. Today, as a storm exits followed by the strong high-pressure system moving in from the west, we’re seeing fairly strong winds statewide. The peak winds have been running in the 30-40 mile an hour range in northern Arizona. Around metro Phoenix, the peak winds have been approaching 30 miles an hour.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO