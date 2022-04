LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Storms and a cold front overnight will lead to a much cooler start to the weekend, but we will rebound quickly by next week. While many areas stayed on the drier side today, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected late this evening and into tonight. These storms will still have some potential for strong to severe storms. Our main threats will be strong winds and hail, but a quick spinup will be possible further west. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s by late tonight, with chilly winds.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 25 DAYS AGO