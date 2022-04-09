ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What would USC WR Drake London bring to the Texans?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans have a variety of options at No. 13 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Texans could shore up their backend if safety Kyle Hamilton is fortunate enough to fall that spot. Houston could also pick a tackle in Mississippi State’s Charles Cross. Edge rusher is also a possibility with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson.

Mock drafts have had the Texans taking former USC receiver Drake London at that spot. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills would have a dynamic duo in the receiving corps in Brandin Cooks and London.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, London is the best “at the catch point” receiver in the 2022 class.

It’s not hyperbole to say London is the best catch-point receiver we’ve seen in our eight years of college grading. He led the FBS with 19 contested catches despite playing in only nine games last year. And he did it all at only 20 years of age. His basketball background is evident in how he attacks the football in the air every time it’s thrown his way.

Taking London would at least fulfill receivers coach and pass game coordinator Ben McDaniels’ vision of adding the best talent to the corps.

“Really, truly add as much talent to the building as we can, get better at each position and in each position room,” McDaniels told reporters on Feb. 22. “And then maximize what we have in the building at that point. Obviously we’re growing and the roster will grow and change throughout the offseason, and [general manager] Nick (Caserio) and [coach] Lovie (Smith) will do a great job of that and we’ll maximize who we have in the room.”

If the Texans could have a receiver who is able to still make the catch despite the traffic and other congestion, it would help Mills and the offense sustain drives.

#Usc#Texans#American Football#Usc Wr#Florida State#Brandin Cooks#Pro Football Focus#Fbs
