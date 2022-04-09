Bemidji State 4

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University is now home to the first equity certificate program within the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. On track to launch this fall, the certificate includes three main components: an introductory equity course, three core courses and a capstone experience with community-based opportunities.
BEMIDJI – Effective July 1, 2022, John Hoffman will serve as the next president for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College . The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities confirmed Hoffman’s appointment during a March 16 meeting. “Dr. Hoffman is an...
The first pitch on Northland softball seasons were thrown on Monday evening. In Superior the Spartans were coming off a 21-2 season and a regional final finish, hosting Cloquet on Monday. Kaylee Backer would get the Spartans first hit of the game, they would score 10 runs in the first...
Yankton's Matthew Mors is one of the best high school basketball players to ever play in the state of South Dakota and now he is coming home. As a 3x South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Mors was heavily recruited by many programs in the region but he ultimately landed at the University of Wisconsin.
HURON — Watertown posted wins over Eastern South Dakota Conference foes Pierre 5-4 and Huron 8-1 in a high school boys tennis quadrangular on Saturday. The Arrows (3-2 overall) also fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln 9-0. “We had a real good day with a nice win against an experienced...
GOAL at 2:00 -- Denver 5, Minnesota State 1. The Pioneers are on their way to their ninth national championship. Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright scored empty-netters 32 seconds apart to put the game out of reach. Mazur picked up an assist on the second goal for his second point of the night.
For the first time in five years, college track teams return to the capital city for the Al Bortke Open after a four-year stretch that saw cancellations due to weather and COVID-19. At the high school level, Minot hosted five other Class A teams in the Minot early bird meet. Al Bortke Open Team Scores:Men’s:NDSU […]
He’s set to make his NHL debut Tuesday night when Arizona squares off against New Jersey. Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato. Minnesota State fans celebrate historic...
Ridgewater College 4, St. Cloud Technical & Community College 0. St. Cloud Technical & Community College 7, Ridgewater College 2. Bethel 13, St. John's 3 (7 innings) St. John’s vs. Gustavus in Bloomington, canceled. Upcoming events. Monday, April 11. Baseball. Albany at Cathedral, 5 p.m. Willmar at Sartell, 5...
The College of St. Benedict softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Carleton, the St. Cloud Norsemen topped Minot for their second straight win, the Minnesota Wild came up short against St. Louis in overtime, and the Twins lost their home opener on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State University softball and St. John's baseball team will retake the field when they host conference doubleheaders.
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech Prospect camp features instruction on football fundamentals and techniques used at Michigan Tech. Saturday, June 11: Walled Lake Western High School – Walled Lake, MI. Tuesday, June 14: West De Pere High School – De Pere, WI. For more information and to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – No. 16 Augustana baseball defeated the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs in the third game of the series on Sunday, 10-2. The Vikings swept the Mustangs after earning the series win in Saturday’s doubleheader. Augustana moves to 25-6-1 overall and 15-3 in NSIC action. The Mustangs fall to 8-18 overall and […]
The Capital City was busy with college baseball and softball on Sunday afternoon. Baseball:(G1) BSC (3), Dawson (7)(G2) BSC (9), Dawson (4)UMary (13), Upper Iowa (4) Softball:(G1) BSC (1), Dawson (8)(G2) BSC (4) Dawson (22)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato. Doors opened at 5 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and...
