ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tattoo serves as a special reminder of childhood memories

By Kaiya Little
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This article first appeared in the April 5, 2022 flipbook. When Lauren Cameron drags her fingers across the smooth lines etched onto her arm, she said she imagines her younger self holding onto her favorite plush toy—- a doll version of the “Teletubbies” character...

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
InspireMore

15 Precious Animal Pictures Guaranteed To Give You Heart Eyes

They say “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and we believe it!. There are times when we snap a picture that tells a complete story in an instant. These sweet moments capture the joy, sorrow, and complexities of life, especially when animals are involved. Who needs to speak the same language when we can say everything with a look?
ANIMALS
Marry Bell

Your happiest childhood memories have been revealed!

What are the memories of your childhood that you will always keep in your memory and in your heart? Check out these unforgettable moments. Each generation lives in a different way. Depending on the time in which you were born, you had wonderful experiences and perhaps other not so good ones that also mark and define you. The same will be said by the people of the generation after yours. Children are influenced by their experiences at school. Most of us remember the first day of school as a happy memory. This is a time when we are not burdened with worries, and there is nothing to hurt or worry about. But we can make our childhood memories even better by taking a few measures now. To achieve this, let us look at the most important days of our childhood. What will make your childhood memories truly unforgettable?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Childhood Memories#Doll
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tattoo
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Wondering What Year "Turning Red" Takes Place? '90s Kids, This One's For You

Pixar's latest animated feature, "Turning Red," is a colorful, nostalgic story that takes viewers back to the time of CDs and boy bands. The film centers on Meilin "Mei" Lee, a 13-year-old girl who awkwardly experiences all the familiar highs and lows of puberty and being a teenager, while dealing with one unique caveat: she discovers she turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets strongly emotional for any reason.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy