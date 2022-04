Hot Iron, Inc., a construction company out of Gillette, was awarded the bid for the construction of S. Pearson Road last month. The company came in with the low base amount of $1,938,265 for the project, according to City of Douglas Administrator Jonathan Teichert. The bid was awarded to Hot Iron at the Feb. 28 city council meeting. The Pearson project will start southeast from Flicker Lane and the S....

DOUGLAS, WY ・ 20 DAYS AGO