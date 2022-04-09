ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Dangerous National Parks in America

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ca63C_0f4awKCD00 National parks are some of the wildest, most rugged, and breathtaking places in America. It’s no wonder that the National Park Service recorded 297 million visits in 2021. But these vacation hotspots can also spell danger for avid outdoors people and ill-prepared travelers alike. Many parks feature cliff-top views and deep canyons, where a single misstep could lead to a fatal fall. Others contain remote and expansive tracts of wilderness with no cell service, where getting lost could lead to dehydration, starvation, or severe exposure. ( Here are the national parks with the best and worst mobile service. )

To determine the most dangerous national parks, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on fatalities in U.S. national parks from 2010 to 2020 from the National Park Service. National parks were ranked based on the number of reported fatalities from 2010 to 2020 per million annual visitors. Fatality data came from Freedom of Information requests made by outdoor resource site Outforia . Fatalities were adjusted for visitation levels using annual visitor data from the National Park Service. Only parks with at least 10 fatalities from 2010 to 2020 were considered.

The most common causes of death in national parks include drowning, falls, environmental exposure, and motor vehicle accidents. Deaths from natural or medical causes are also common, and while they may have more to do with a person’s pre-existing conditions, extreme heat or fatigue can often factor into these deaths. On the other hand, deaths due to attacks by mountain lions or grizzly bears are extremely rare. ( These are the world’s deadliest animals. )

Falls are the number one cause of death in national parks, with 245 falling deaths occurring between 2010 and 2020. Yosemite had the most falling deaths - 45 - in the ten-year period, while Grand Canyon had 27 and Sequoia had 25. Medical or natural causes were the second leading cause of death.

The parks with the most deaths overall between 2010 and 2020 were Grand Canyon (134 deaths), Yosemite (126 deaths), and Great Smoky Mountains (92 deaths), but those numbers reflect the high number of visitors these parks see annually. When adjusted for the number of visitors, these parks move out of the top three spots.

Environmental exposure is a risk at many parks, whether they involve desert settings or snowy mountains. The most dangerous national park is Denali in Alaska, a mountaineering destination that is home to the highest mountain in North America. Between 2010 and 2020, the park had 9.7 deaths per million visitors, with 18 deaths due to environmental exposure and 14 due to falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jMU7_0f4awKCD00

25. Acadia National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 0.6 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 19
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 2,854,154
>Most common cause of death: Tie: Motor vehicle crash; falls (4 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSI4d_0f4awKCD00

24. Cuyahoga Valley National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 0.7 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 18
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 2,297,363
>Most common cause of death: Motor vehicle crash (4 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjLr0_0f4awKCD00

23. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 0.8 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 92
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 10,640,108
>Most common cause of death: Motor vehicle crash (37 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFItk_0f4awKCD00

22. Indiana Dunes National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 0.9 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 19
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 1,890,515
>Most common cause of death: Drowning (16 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRYFc_0f4awKCD00

21. Olympic National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 0.9 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 32
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 3,079,146
>Most common cause of death: Medical/natural death (8 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nz7to_0f4awKCD00

20. Joshua Tree National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.0 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 24
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 2,083,246
>Most common cause of death: Falls (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRZzA_0f4awKCD00

19. Zion National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.1 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 43
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 3,573,682
>Most common cause of death: Falls (22 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kowQz_0f4awKCD00

18. Rocky Mountain National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.2 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 49
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 3,769,521
>Most common cause of death: Falls (18 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybLfL_0f4awKCD00

17. Yellowstone National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.3 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 52
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 3,781,524
>Most common cause of death: Tie: Motor vehicle crash; medical/natural death (12 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrwC9_0f4awKCD00

16. Everglades National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.3 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 14
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 963,131
>Most common cause of death: Transportation (e.g. bicycle, boat) (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Htv3_0f4awKCD00

15. Grand Teton National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.4 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 48
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 3,033,241
>Most common cause of death: Falls (21 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eatjC_0f4awKCD00

14. Glacier National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.5 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 40
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 2,461,528
>Most common cause of death: Drowning, medical/natural death (10 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gx0E0_0f4awKCD00

13. Shenandoah National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.7 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 25
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 1,330,912
>Most common cause of death: Undetermined (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20R6eq_0f4awKCD00

12. Saguaro National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 1.7 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 15
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 781,115
>Most common cause of death: Motor vehicle crash (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YP4S_0f4awKCD00

11. Canyonlands National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 2.0 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 13
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 589,796
>Most common cause of death: Undetermined (4 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QTJd_0f4awKCD00

10. Grand Canyon National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 2.4 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 134
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 5,038,756
>Most common cause of death: Medical/natural death (42 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXFdr_0f4awKCD00

9. Yosemite National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 2.9 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 126
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 3,954,238
>Most common cause of death: Falls (45 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhLuB_0f4awKCD00

8. Channel Islands National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 3.0 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 10
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 303,685
>Most common cause of death: Drowning (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0Dfm_0f4awKCD00

7. Death Valley National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 3.2 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 41
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 1,177,734
>Most common cause of death: Motor vehicle crash (13 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmIUG_0f4awKCD00

6. Mount Rainier National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 3.7 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 51
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 1,262,077
>Most common cause of death: Falls (19 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dX8WH_0f4awKCD00

5. Redwood National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 4.4 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 21
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 430,446
>Most common cause of death: Motor vehicle crash (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UtIm_0f4awKCD00

4. Big Bend National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 5.3 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 22
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 378,677
>Most common cause of death: Environmental; undetermined (6 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaAou_0f4awKCD00

3. Virgin Islands National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 5.7 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 22
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 350,192
>Most common cause of death: Drowning (9 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJO6J_0f4awKCD00

2. Sequoia National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 6.3 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 75
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 1,089,063
>Most common cause of death: Falls (25 fatalities)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGiGE_0f4awKCD00

1. Denali National Park
>Avg. annual deaths, 2010 to 2020: 9.7 per million visitors
>Total deaths, 2010 to 2020: 51
>Avg. annual visitors, 2010 to 2020: 479,795
>Most common cause of death: Environmental (18 fatalities)

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
