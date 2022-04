Shelton traded sets with Amity before it took the fifth game 15-12 in SCC boys’ volleyball. Coach LeAnne Bianchine said: “It was an intense match points for points. Pretty much a rematch from last year’s SCC semifinals. Every kid from each team played extremely hard. It was a great battle and a great night to be a Gael.”

