Tesla held a party Thursday night to mark the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas. Tesla's new factory will initially produce the Model Y SUV and, next year, the Cybertruck, which has been delayed since being first revealed in 2019. The Texas factory, Tesla's fourth assembly plant globally, is being unveiled just weeks after the company marked the opening of its plant near Berlin, Germany. The new factory will help Tesla increase its production to try and meet the expectations of increased sales that come with being the world's most valuable automaker.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO