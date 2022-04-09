ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Soccer takes down K-State, 3-0, in road scrimmage

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas soccer played its third of four exhibition matches this spring, defeating Kansas State, 3-0, at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas. The match consisted of three 30-minute...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

