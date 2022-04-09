Soccer takes down K-State, 3-0, in road scrimmage

Kansas football completed its spring practices on Saturday afternoon with its Spring Game in front of a few thousand fans at Booth Memorial Stadium. Here are three observations from the team’s workout:. 1. Growing up. Two of the most encouraging performances Saturday came from guys who were with KU...
Sooners blast four homers in run-rule win over Texas Tech. After hitting six homers on Friday, No. 1 Oklahoma belted four more Saturday as the Sooners rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings over Texas Tech in Lubbock. It was the second straight day OU run-ruled the Red Raiders...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, thousands of KU fans packed into the city’s downtown to see the Jayhawks men’s basketball team parade their new trophy. The Jayhawks won 72 to 69 over North Carolina. Sunday’s KU victory parade had fans ecstatic because Jayhawks blue and crimson were on Mass street to proclaim their team.
A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Thousands joined Kansas Jayhawks basketball head coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Sunday as the team had its final celebration following a national title victory. If you missed the parade earlier, you can watch a replay of it in our video player...
No. 4 Texas earned a 4-0 sweep against No. 52 Kansas State Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center. After sweeping No. 25 Kansas 7-0 last Friday at the Texas Tennis Center, the Longhorns came into this Sunday’s match looking to extend their winning streak. The win cemented the Longhorns with a 7–1 record in Big 12 play and 16–4 overall record this year.
As the month of April continues to roll along, we are getting closer and closer to the Oregon Ducks spring game. With that, the team is making progress on the practice field and getting used to the new system that an entirely new coaching staff has implemented under Dan Lanning.
On Tuesday, practice was moved inside because of weather, but that didn’t slow the Ducks down, who went through 11-on-11 drills, special teams drills, and ball security work during the portion of practice that was open to media members.
Afterward, Lanning met with media members to discuss the current state of how...
LAWRENCE — The day of Kansas men’s basketball’s national championship parade provided Jayhawks coach Bill Self an opportunity to reflect, look ahead and celebrate. Self thought about the experience of the 2008 title run, and how this second championship in 2022 will be more memorable for him than the first. He said winning allows everyone to benefit, and talked about what the experience means for the Lawrence community and beyond.
After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
STILLWATER — With thousands of fans standing and applauding, Bryce Osmond left the mound and lifted the classic Oklahoma State logo on his orange jersey.
Like he had seen in an eight-year-old clip earlier this week.
...
