A couple of comments and a question or two.

 3 days ago

I am a latecomer to baking sourdough bread (or, really, any bread at all); I got a starter in October 2021 and since then have been baking a loaf and/or making pizza dough weekly using the starter. This...

Food52

Godmother’s Egg Salad

Egg salad meets the Godmother, the mother of all Italian subs from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica, California. Follow the lead of the Godmother sandwich and add provolone, tomato, roasted red peppers, both kinds of pickled peppers, and all, instead of just one, of the meats. Eat on toast,...
Food52

Brioche Ice Cream Sandwich With Raspberries

Picture this: you’re sitting seaside in Sicily and a salty breeze ruffles your wide-brim sun hat as you bite into a brioche con gelato, the perfect Italian interpretation of an ice cream sandwich that features fluffy, lightly sweet brioche. In my version, I make homemade vanilla ice cream with a swirl of raspberry jam and tart, crunchy freeze-dried berries—all sandwiched between an airy, flavorful St Pierre Brioche Burger Bun. Hot tip: If you’re short on time, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought ice cream flavor. —Max Rappaport.
Food52

Crispy Potato, Egg & Cheese Tacos

So crisp, you could even skip the tortilla. If you have chili powder or another warm spice, add a dash to the grated potato. “Reprinted from I Dream of Dinner. Copyright © 2022 by Alexandra Slagle. Photographs. copyright © 2022 by Mark Weinberg. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint...
Food52

Reduction and Deglazing for Chili (Seeking Advice)

Seeking help on a spicy mole chili recipe I have been making. How important is it to:. 1) Reduce a small amount of booze (1/2 cup dark beer, 1/2 cup dry red wine) if it is going to be put into a crock pot for 2-3 hours (versus allowed to boil in a deep skillet for 30 minutes).
Food52

Creamed Leeks & Eggs

To soothe babies and large adult children. Gentle friends for scrambled eggs:. Creamed other veg: Swap out leeks for hearty greens, mushrooms, scallions, or tomatoes. Soft like Ship’s Biscuit: Add ricotta to your toast before adding the eggs, like the Ship’s Biscuit sandwich at the now shuttered Saltie in Brooklyn that smushed ricotta and scrambled eggs between focaccia. You barely had to chew.
Food52

Multiplying the recipe for 15 people

If you know your eaters and the soup is a small-portion appetizer, you could make do with only a double batch. But to be on the safe side, make a triple batch to allow for normal or generous servings. Any extra can be served for family meals later in the...
Food52

For the flour, should we go by the weight or volume?

The recipe states, “2 cups (272 grams) all-purpose flour.”. One cup of flour, fluffed, poured into one cup and leveled, is generally about 120g. Two cups about 240g. 272g closer to 2 1/4 cups. Should we go by the weight (272g) or the volume 2 cups, fluffed, poured, leveled?
Food52

How to Clean Every Single Crevice in a Waffle Iron

The dichotomy between eating fluffy golden brown waffles doused in maple syrup and having to subsequently clean the waffle iron couldn’t be starker. Waffles are my sick-day food. They’re my Saturday morning food. They’re my it’s-a-snow-day-and-I-want-breakfast-for-dinner food. I jump off the couch at the opportunity to consume waffles, plain or studded with chocolate chips. But when it comes time to clean the waffle iron, I decide, in that moment, that it’s probably a good time for me to reorganize my closet, go through every shelf in my bookcase and make a donation pile of old YA romances, take up water polo, or read archived files from Watergate. Nothing defines the word “chore” like cleaning your waffle iron. And yet, it must be done. I will neither confirm nor deny whether or not I’ve ever cleaned a waffle iron before, but there’s no day like today, so let’s get into it.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

Salsa Very Verde

This little green sauce that goes with every grilled or roasted protein in your repertoire. I like to ass this to tuna salad, vegetable-based soups, and brothy beans, and spoon it over fried or hard-boiled eggs, too. You could also use it as the dressing for a grain salad or put it out with roasted, boiled, or steamed potatoes (any type, including sweet potatoes). —lallimusic.
Food52

10-Piece Stackable Glass Bowl Set

There’s a bowl for that. We dare you to find a task this set of bowls can’t handle. Straight from Luminarc, the very maker behind some of our favorite glasses, it includes 10 stackable pieces ranging from teensy to oh-so roomy. Use the littlest 1.25-ounce bowl to catch all the spices you’ll be tossing into a bubbling soup, the in-between sizes for taco fixings, then the 4.5-quart when there’s a big batch of chocolate-chip cookie dough to prep. They’re all made of microwave-safe tempered glass, and you can pop ‘em right in the dishwasher for breezy cleanup. Yeah…these’ll get to know your kitchen very well.
Food52

Passover Seder for $25? Totally Possible.

Nickel & Dine is a budget column by Rebecca Firkser, assigning editor at Food52. Rebecca usually shares an easy, flavor-packed recipe that feeds four for $10 or less—this is a special edition: a $25 Passover for six to eight. Passover seder is a festive meal. Guests are encouraged to...
Food52

Lamb Burger With Caramelized Fennel & Onion

There's a lot going on in this burger, but be sure to make a batch of Carla Lalli Music's Salsa Very Verde to drizzle over the top. You won't regret it. —Rick Martinez.
Food52

Italian Rosemary Buns for a Sticky-Sweet Easter Treat

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer-turned-bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker), Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it—basically, every vehicle to slather on a lot of butter. Today, pan di ramerino, an Italian Easter-time sweet bun.
Food52

Spring Prairie Wreath

Creekside Farms ships out their wreaths and garlands 2nd-Day Air Express to ensure your order will arrive as fresh as possible. Your wreath is guaranteed to ship within 5 business days of placing your order, on the same day it's assembled. Your patience will be rewarded with beautiful decor!. Ring...
Food52

The Tabletop Brand That Turns Scraps Into Your Favorite Napkins

For Atelier Saucier founders Nikki Reed, 34, and Staci Inspektor, 34, their meet-cute more than a decade ago was basically the business version of love at first sight. From the first moment they met at a mutual friend's party in Los Angeles, Reed says something just felt different. Inspektor adds, “We just knew from the start that we wanted to build a brand together. We're both super hardworking, creative, and just see eye-to-eye on almost everything, so it was a great partnership from the beginning.”
Food52

Hold Up a Sec: What’s the Difference Between Prawns & Shrimp?

I love shrimp—shrimp on the barbie (cue Paul Hogan), shrimp scampi, fried shrimp with French fries, shrimp cocktail, shrimp gumbo, and shrimp sandwiches. But prawns? Prawns are fancy. They’re hard to find, pricy, and somewhat confusing shellfish. Are prawns really shrimp? Are shrimp really prawns? What’s the difference between prawns and shrimp?
Food52

Portuguese Cork Trivet with Leather Handle

You’re getting ready to pull one-pot roast chicken outta the oven (you know, the kind Julia Child used to make). But what’s that? No place to set your masterful work? That’s where this handy-dandy trivet steps in. It’s made of cork, a sustainable material that also happens to be heat-resistant. (Fun fact: This one comes from Portugal, the world’s number-one cork producer.) It has a leather handle, too, so you can snag it while you’re on your way to the table with the plates and flatware. Choose from two colors and three sizes—or snap up a few so you’ll be ready for every hot-pot-or-pan situation.
Food52

The Internet's Favorite Grandpa Gardener Is Now An Author Too

In 2019, Gerald Stratford made a Twitter account to connect with other gardeners. One afternoon in 2020, he had his partner, Elizabeth, snap a few iPhone photos of Stratford proudly holding a massive bucket of potatoes he’d recently harvested from his plot in Oxfordshire, U.K. “Nothing special,” he thought, but hoped his 94 followers would enjoy the images.
Food52

Rechargeable Hand-Blown Glass Lantern

This little light of mine. Lighting the way, indeed: Inspired by the captain’s lamps that once guided mariners home at night, this weather-resistant, rechargeable lantern gets its classic looks from handblown glass and brushed brass accents. It gives off a warm-white LED glow with three dimmable settings, so it’s just the ticket for outdoor dining, late-night working, and bedtime reading. It’ll go for 10 to 12 hours on a single charge—just connect it to a USB port—so you can even take it on that camping trip you were thinkin’ about.
Food52

Portuguese Cork Collection Placemats (Set of 4)

…and we thought cork was only for topping off our wine bottles. Made in Portugal, aka the world’s top cork producer, these placemats from Casafina are happily heat-resistant for quick oven-to-table transfers. There’s more to those natural good looks, too: Cork also happens to be an ultra-sustainable material. (It’s recyclable, for starters, and no trees are harmed when harvesting it.) Choose your favorite from the collection—we’re partial to that oval shape ourselves—and then watch how they sing with everything else on the table.
