The sound of artillery and small arms live fire exercises from East Range echo in the background of North Fort Hood. A few miles down the road in the town of Flat is the Farming Education And Training farm helping active duty, veterans and military family members through a program called BattleGround to Breaking Ground. Heidi Barber and her husband, both 20 year Army retirees, are cultivating a new generation of farmers and preparing them for their next mission.

FLAT, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO