Report: Chargers signing LB Troy Reeder

The Chargers are signing linebacker Troy Reeder to a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2019, Reeder produced 230 tackles, fives sacks, eight passes defended, and two interceptions over the past three seasons.

Last season marked his most productive, as Reeder totaled 91 tackles, 2 sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Staley is familiar with Reed, having been his defensive coordinator during the 2020 season.

After losing Kyzir White to the Eagles, Kenneth Murray coming off a recent ankle injury, and durability concerns looming over Drue Tranquill, linebacker depth was a necessity.

Reeder should compete for a starting job right off the bat. At the very least, he will be a reliable depth piece with special teams upside.