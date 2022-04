California wildflower season might be that rare Instagram trend that’s actually worth the hype. Since the #superbloom earned its hashtag, the influx of newcomers has included — well, pretty much everyone. It can get crowded, but an hour or two frolicking in a colorful field full of beautiful flowers might be better than medicine. If it’s good enough for Tom Petty, it’s good enough for me.

