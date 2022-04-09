ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rapper Rod Wave giving away $25,000 worth of free gas in hometown

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida rapper Rod Wave is in disbelief...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Another Chance Church of Chicago gives away free gas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents who were praying for relief from spiking gas prices got some relief on Sunday – courtesy of a Roseland Church. On Sunday afternoon, drivers lined up at the Shell station at 98th and Halsted streets. Another Chance Church helped the drivers each put $50 worth of gasoline in their tanks.Senior Pastor Kenyatta Smith said people already struggling because of COVID-19 are facing new challenges because of inflation – and that is why it's important for the church to step in. "It's all of our job. It's going to take us as a community to get through this pandemic, and this is just one gesture that we find on this Sunday, that can help us get to our community," Rev. Smith said. As of 5:30 p.m., the church had given away $24,000 worth of gas for more than 350 drivers. The event ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Druski Hilariously Narrates Video Of Rod Wave On A Jetski

One of the funniest people on the internet, Druski has built his stock over the course of the last few years. Earning himself a spot as a stand-up comedian on J. Cole's tour, the funnyman has developed friendships with many of the music industry's biggest names, including Drake, Jack Harlow, and many others. It seems as though he has also struck a relationship with Florida-based soul-rapper, Rod Wave.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Wave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Disbelief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Offset Wants $950K Stolen Bentley Default Judgment Reversed: ‘I Did Not Steal the Car’

Click here to read the full article. More than a year after he was first sued, Offset is asking a Los Angeles judge to reverse the whopping $950,027 default judgment entered against him in a lawsuit claiming he failed to return a rented Bentley in Los Angeles. For the first time, the Migos rapper has filed a sworn statement in the case, claiming he never signed the rental agreement and never drove or even had possession of the luxury ride, because it was the mother of one of his kids who leased it, not him. Offset claims the rental company, Platinum Transportation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy