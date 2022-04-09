Ellen G. Bjelland

At least 10 people were shot and six others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard a moving New York City subway train during rush hour Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response to Brooklyn's Sunset...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.
LVIV, Ukraine, April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Tuesday said it arrested the Kremlin's most prominent ally in the country as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his strongest signal yet the war will grind on, warning peace talks were at a dead end. In February, Ukraine said Viktor Medvedchuk, the...
Attorneys representing "Sweeny Todd" actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, "Aquaman" actress Amber Heard, accused both parties of abuse and manipulation in their opening statements Tuesday during Depp's defamation trial against Heard. Depp, 58, sued Heard, 35, for $50 million in 2019 over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington...
WASHINGTON — A former police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was found guilty of all six charges at his trial Monday. Thomas Robertson, who was an officer in Rocky Mount, Virginia, when he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, was arrested in January 2021 and fired soon after by the city.
Ukrainian officials on Tuesday said the country successfully thwarted a cyberattack by Russian-backed hackers intended to disrupt the country’s electrical grid, according to news reports. The attempted cyberattack, which occurred last week, was aiming to target computers controlling high-voltage substations of an energy company in Ukraine, the Computer Emergency...
