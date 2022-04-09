Owner Allen appreciates getting to know her customers at M’s Café

Teresa Allen, 58, owns M’s Café, located in the Eastman Plaza on Eastman Avenue near the Eastman Party Store and Dollar Daze. (Ron Beacom/For The Daily News)

Teresa Allen, 58, owns M’s Café, located in the Eastman Plaza on Eastman Avenue near the Eastman Party Store and Dollar Daze.

M’s serves breakfast and lunch. Allen calls it a “Mom and Pop” type place. She said a lot of people come in who know a lot of people and “Our customers know us.“ Allen added that a lot of groups also dine there. M’s has 10 employees.

Allen’s dad was in the Navy so she moved around as a kid but Brown City in the Thumb was their home base. She still has family there.

Teresa has two daughters, Melissa and Michelle, and three grandchildren.

How long have you owned your business? Going into my ninth year, opened January 2013.

What inspired you to own this business ? I actually got offered the business by the landlord, Tom McCann. This is what I’ve always done. Worked in fast food, waited tables, been a server. It’s in me to do it.

What makes the Midland a great place to own a business ? I’ve been working in Midland for 16 years. I also worked at Stackers for eight years. I know a lot of people. They followed me here and supported me. Midland has been very good to me.

What are some ways your business is active in the local community ? I try to donate to schools. I donate to Camp Fish Tales. I do try to keep my donations in Midland and Bullock Creek. Donate to a lot of fundraisers.

What are some of your interests and hobbies? I enjoy camping, boating. Used to do it all on Wixom Lake and but ended up selling the trailer.

What are some local businesses you work with that help make your business a success ? I do business with Bone and Bailey for our insurance needs. Work with Arbury Insurance for my vehicle needs.

Final thoughts to share with the community ? I want to thank all my staff, especially my long-timers, Don, Ken, Darcy, Kevin, Michelle, Melissa, and Sam. Without them, I wouldn’t have what I have. My girls for stepping up. My customers. I’m very thankful and blessed. Also want to thank Tom McCann and his wife, Alyne, our landlords. Both have been very, very supportive.

Very good people.