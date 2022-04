“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Idris Elba, who is getting animated in the new “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”. When Rachel complimented Idris on his funny side, Elba expressed his desire to do more comedy in the future. He said, “You know, I’ve been known to play some very dramatic characters, and I loved that, you know, but in real, real time, I’m a goofy guy. I’m a goofy dad, you know, and I love dad jokes and I love to be goofy… I’d like to explore doing more comedy… I enjoy it. I really do enjoy it. So thank you for letting that out to the world.”

