ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

Georgia gun range owner, 2 other family members fatally shot at facility

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJgZI_0f4anv5r00

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — The owner of a Georgia gun range, his wife and their 17-year-old grandson were fatally shot at the family business on Friday, authorities said.

The Grantville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the trio was killed during a robbery at Lock, Stock and Barrel in Grantville. The owner’s son walked into the business and found the victims dead inside, WSB-TV reported.

According to WSB, Grantville police identified the victims as the gun range owner, Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., 75; his wife, Evelyn, 75; and their 17-year-old grandson, Luke. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Friday that approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were taken from the business.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the City of Grantville and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, according to WSB.

Grantville is located about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta in Coweta County.

“I’ve been here eight years and we’ve never had anything like this,” Grantville police Chief Steve Whitlock told WSB. “Right now, I’m just speechless. I have a hard time talking about it because they were friends of ours. I’ve known them for a long time.”

The Atlanta office of the ATF said in a statement posted on Twitter that “individuals fled the store” with an “unknown” number of firearms.

The Hawk family had run Lock, Stock and Barrel for nearly 30 years, the television station reported. Their grandson was on spring break from high school and was helping out at the shop, according to WSB.

“It’s really hard because we don’t have stuff like this here in Grantville,” Whitlock told the television station. “This is a nice, quiet little town.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News-Democrat

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
thesource.com

Young Thug’s BM Shot And Killed At ATL Bowling Alley

According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Gun Shop#Murder#Lock Stock And Barrel#Wsb Tv#Dvr#Atf
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
63K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy