Hartford, CT

The Hartford Sets Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal

 2 days ago

Investment and insurance company The Hartford this week announced a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for all business units and operations by 2050. That's in addition to plans to operate with 100% renewable energy source consumption by...

