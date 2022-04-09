The Hartford Sets Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal

Click here to read the full article. In this Q+A, Prasad Reddy, CEO of eco-footwear company Twisted X, talks about how little steps toward sustainability go a long way. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Balance Opens Massachusetts Sneaker FactoryESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability AnalysisBritish Footwear Brand Goes BankruptBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO