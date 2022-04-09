ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Diablo’s Southwest Grill Wheeler Road location closed due to fire

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBdY7_0f4alw3000

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Diablo’s Southwest Grill located on Wheeler Road is now closed after experiencing a fire around 9:15 am this morning.

According to the restaurants Facebook page, no one was injured and the damage can be repaired.


The restaurant plans to open back up once renovations are completed.

