Diablo’s Southwest Grill Wheeler Road location closed due to fire
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Diablo’s Southwest Grill located on Wheeler Road is now closed after experiencing a fire around 9:15 am this morning.
According to the restaurants Facebook page, no one was injured and the damage can be repaired.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The restaurant plans to open back up once renovations are completed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 1