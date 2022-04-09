Ayr come from two goals down to claim Inverness draw

Andy Halliday scored a double as Hearts beat rivals Hibernian 3-1 at Tynecastle to secure third place and consign their rivals to the bottom six in the Scottish Premiership table. Hibs went ahead with the first notable chance of the match in the fifth minute when Harry Clarke released Wright...
The Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports as the Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures are announced. The latest derby between the two Glasgow rivals will take place on Sunday May 1, with kick-off at 12pm. Celtic are currently six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and won the most recent meeting 2-1 at Ibrox.
In the battle of the two unlikely towns chasing a Premier League spot, goals from Jonathan Russell and Naby Sarr helped Huddersfield climb back up to third. Victory moved them only four points off a stuttering Bournemouth in second, albeit having played two games more, but more importantly six points clear in the battle for a play-off spot.
That's all from our online coverage of the Premiership as the race for the top six reached a thrilling conclusion. It ends with a more run-of-the-mill win for Rangers against St Mirren that keeps their title hopes alive. However, there's more to come from the BBC this evening, with Sportscene...
Crewe Alexandra have parted company with manager David Artell following their relegation from League One. The club's fate was sealed with four games remaining by Saturday's 2-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers. The defeat was their 15th in 16 matches - a depressing run broken only by a 2-1 away win...
Huddersfield Giants reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup for the first time in 10 years as they defeated Hull FC. Ricky Leutele and Chris McQueen went over for the hosts either side of Manu Ma'u's initial response for Hull. Andre Savelio pulled the visitors back after the break but...
Tries: Sansus 2, Tremouliere, Hermet Cons: Tremouliere 4. Unbeaten France kept pace with England at the Women's Six Nations summit by dispatching battling hosts Scotland. Laure Sansus scored a first-half double, including a stunning solo try, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet crossing to earn a bonus point in a ruthless four-minute period.
England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
Tries: Field 3, Havard, Hardaker, Farrell Goals: Hardaker 6. Jai Field scored a hat-trick as Wigan overcame a spirited Wakefield to set up a Challenge Cup semi-final with holders St Helens. Trinity dominated early on but Wigan went ahead when Field raced clear. Lewis Murphy replied with a stunning diving...
Brighton boss Graham Potter is delighted with the performance as well as the result as his side end a run of seven games without a victory with a 2-1 win at Arsenal. MATCH REPORT: Brighton end dire form with win at Arsenal. Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League Games...
Cardiff Devils produced a late surge to win at Manchester Storm as the visitors bounced back from home defeat by Guildford Flames on Saturday. Cole Sanford and Tayler Thompson exchanged first period goals with the former adding a second to start Devils' late scoring. Brandon McNally and Brodie Reid then...
Betfred Challenge Cup men's semis and women's final. Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Two, iPlayer and app, commentary on BBC local radio and on BBC Sport. Holders St Helens will play Wigan Warriors in the men's Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 7 May, live on BBC One with kick-off at 14:30 BST.
