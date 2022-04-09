ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ayr come from two goals down to claim Inverness draw

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyr came from two goals down to earn a 2-2...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Hearts 3-1 Hibernian: Hosts beat rivals Hibs before Scottish Cup rematch

Andy Halliday scored a double as Hearts beat rivals Hibernian 3-1 at Tynecastle to secure third place and consign their rivals to the bottom six in the Scottish Premiership table. Hibs went ahead with the first notable chance of the match in the fifth minute when Harry Clarke released Wright...
WORLD
SkySports

Celtic vs Rangers to be shown live on Sky Sports as Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures are announced

The Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports as the Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures are announced. The latest derby between the two Glasgow rivals will take place on Sunday May 1, with kick-off at 12pm. Celtic are currently six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and won the most recent meeting 2-1 at Ibrox.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Huddersfield 2-0 Luton: Jonathan Russell scores sensational lob and Elijah Adebayo misses a penalty as the Terriers beat their play-off rivals and move up to third in the Championship

In the battle of the two unlikely towns chasing a Premier League spot, goals from Jonathan Russell and Naby Sarr helped Huddersfield climb back up to third. Victory moved them only four points off a stuttering Bournemouth in second, albeit having played two games more, but more importantly six points clear in the battle for a play-off spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Sutherland
Person
Billy Mckay
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Scotland 8-28 France - visitors keep pace with England

Tries: Sansus 2, Tremouliere, Hermet Cons: Tremouliere 4. Unbeaten France kept pace with England at the Women's Six Nations summit by dispatching battling hosts Scotland. Laure Sansus scored a first-half double, including a stunning solo try, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet crossing to earn a bonus point in a ruthless four-minute period.
WORLD
ESPN

Women's Six Nations: England ease past Wales in front of record crowd

England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverness#Ayr
BBC

Elite League: Manchester Storm 1-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils produced a late surge to win at Manchester Storm as the visitors bounced back from home defeat by Guildford Flames on Saturday. Cole Sanford and Tayler Thompson exchanged first period goals with the former adding a second to start Devils' late scoring. Brandon McNally and Brodie Reid then...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy