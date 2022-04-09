ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jack White surprises fans by turning Detroit show into his wedding

By Zoe Sottile, CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Jack White's fans were treated to an unexpected surprise on Friday at a concert in Detroit, where the singer-songwriter pulled out a ring and proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Jean. The rocker, best known for being one half of The White Stripes, seemingly confirmed the news...

www.cnn.com

