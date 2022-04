The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday night, falling 3-2 to the Colorado Rockies despite an eighth-inning rally to tie the game. The Rockies were led by a strong pitching performance from starter Germán Márquez, who allowed just three hits over seven innings. The only blemish on his line came off a solo home run from Austin Barnes in the third inning.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO