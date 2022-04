The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting real weird with it as they look to get their trainwreck of a team back onto the tracks. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com noted Sunday that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been floated as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel as coach of the Lakers. Bulpett also added his own reporting, saying that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo could be hired by the Lakers as an assistant as well if Howard gets their head coaching job.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO