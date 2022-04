Clooney is still looking for his forever home after being with the SPCA of East Texas for over 8 months. He is a handsome DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 7/22/21. Clooney has a special bond with people since he was bottle raised but he also gets along well with other animals. He has some fantastic quirks and likes to reach up to people on two legs for you to pick him up. He also gives hugs! He has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. He has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder which is managed with antibiotics when he has flare-ups. If you are looking for a well-mannered and well-socialized boy, Clooney is the one for you.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO