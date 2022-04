BEATRICE – Gage County honored another veteran Wednesday, who served his country during wartime. Don Junker enlisted in the United States Army in the Fall of 1965, serving until 1967 at the rank of corporal. Junker served in Vietnam and during his service, earned six medals. He remembers traveling on a Rock Island Railroad train from Fairbury to Omaha to enlist. Then it was on to training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Fort Sill in Oklahoma and Fort Irwin, in California.

GAGE COUNTY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO