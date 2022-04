Another blockbuster weekend of racing on the tube last weekend offered up some interesting numbers to crunch. NASCAR’s Cup Series had its first race of the regular season on cable network FS1, and predictably took a significant hit in audience. Saturday’s night’s race at Martinsville averaged a 1.10 Nielsen rating and 1.885 million viewers per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down by more than half from the previous week’s race on FOX (2.30/3.958m) and was also down from last spring’s rain-interrupted Martinsville race that ran on the same weekend and also on FS1, but on Sunday afternoon (1.37/2.3m).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO