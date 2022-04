There's no other smart doorbell like it. But is that a good thing?. Object recognition eliminates false alerts and highlights boxes. The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual is worth it if you want to avoid cloud subscriptions and absolutely, positively need to know when boxes arrive. For the everyday smart home enthusiast, however, the Dual is a hard sell when you can get other video doorbells with decent enough vertical camera coverage for much less.

