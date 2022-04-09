ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

No. 20 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Caldwell - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Monroy’s four goals and an assist lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-7 victory over Caldwell...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Holmdel over Toms River East - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Kapcsos registered three goals and one assist for Holmdel in its 14-2 win against Toms River East in Toms River. Jared Battaglia produced two goals and three assists, Aidan Lagana and Will Gilfillan turned in two goals and one assist apiece, Dylan Lagana and Gary Collyer each scored twice and Evan Cohen generated one goal and one assist for Holmdel (4-2). Andrew Arredondo and Casey Dowd split the time in net in the victory.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton boys lax notebook: big CVC battle on horizon

After just two weeks of the 2022 boys lacrosse season, there are just three teams left unbeaten in the area. Two them, Notre Dame and Allentown, are going to play this week, so that number is going to dwindle. The other team, Steinert, will do very well to get out of this week without a blemish.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotch Plains, NJ
Sports
Caldwell, NJ
Sports
City
Caldwell, NJ
City
Scotch Plains, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Long Branch - Baseball recap

Sean Keegan was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases as Freehold Township defeated Long Branch, 6-2, in Freehold. Lucas Dixon and Ryan Kopf each had a RBI for Freehold Township (4-1), which jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead and never looked back. Matt Lorme went...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Marco powers Waldwick past Park Ridge - Baseball recap

Anthony Marco slugged two home runs as he went 3-for-3 with a walk and five RBI as Waldwick defeated Park Ridge, 8-7, in Waldwick. Marco, a junior, also got the last five outs on the mound to earn the win in relief for Waldwick (2-2). Phil Centineo was 1-for-3 with a home run, walk, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base, Nick Ciano scored two runs and starting pitcher Mike O’Neil struck out eight in five innings, allowing one unearned run, one hit and three walks.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus over Northern Highlands - Baseball recap

Winning pitcher Vincent Cianni allowed two runs on three hits over six innings to lift Paramus to a 9-5 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Cianni, a junior, struck out three and walked six for Paramus 5-1. Nick Avagnano scored three runs as he went 1-for-2 with two walks a RBI and a stolen base. Gabirel Sapiga was 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI.
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Scotch Plains Fanwood#Caldwell Boys
NJ.com

O’Donnell, Meglio power Jackson Memorial past Toms River East - Baseball recap

Aidan O’Donnell and Charlie Meglio each hit a home run and finished with three RBI apiece to power Jackson Memorial to an 8-3 victory over Toms River East in Jackson. Matt Koblo scored two runs and Christ Cartnick went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run for Jackson Memorial (3-2), which erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. Winning pitcher Zach McCabe struck out nine in 6.1 innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
192K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy