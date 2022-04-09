ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo issues apology after appearing to SMASH Everton fan’s phone in angry outburst after Man Utd defeat

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO has apologised for his furious outburst at Goodison Park.

The Manchester United forward appeared to slap an object - said by eyewitnesses to be a mobile phone - out of a supporter's hand as he trudged down the tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMbsQ_0f4adt7900
Cristiano Ronaldo reacted angrily towards an Everton fan as he headed down the tunnel Credit: Getty

His club confirmed they were "looking into" the incident, which was circulated on social media with suggestions the phone was allegedly smashed.

And tonight he posted on Instagram to say sorry - then offered the unfortunate Everton fan the chance to come and watch another United game.

Ronaldo, 37, said: "It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

Ronaldo was visibly angry as he made his way of the Goodison Park turf following the Red Devils' dismal loss at the hands of struggling Everton.

And the United superstar appeared to lash out as he headed back to the away team dressing room.

The Portuguese star hobbled off with his left sock rolled down, revealing two nasty cuts to his leg.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Footage of the tunnel clash shows Ronaldo carrying his shin pad in his left hand, but his right hand is just out of view as he saunters past the camera.

The striker struggled throughout the lifeless defeat as his United team-mates failed to provide any service.

He did eventually have a chance to level things up late on but was denied from close range by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The full-time result leaves United seventh and six points off the top four.

Failure to beat the Toffees, who were one point above the drop zone at the start of play, was slammed as "disgraceful" and "not acceptable" by David de Gea.

The Red Devils goalkeeper told the BBC: "It is a disgrace from us, we should be winning this game.

"We don’t score but we don’t create proper chances to score. We are not good enough, that is for sure. It will be difficult to be in the top four.

"They played Wednesday and they were tired but they had more desire than us, that is not acceptable. It's very sad to lose today."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make decision after Cristiano Ronaldo investigation

Manchester United have made their decision, after investigating an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo allegedly hit a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand and was caught on video, as reported by Sky Sports, via Caught Offside. The Portuguese star issued an apology to the fan, inviting him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jordan Pickford
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Cristiano Ronaldo believes that he is God and that he can do whatever he wants... I don't like him': Former Liverpool ace Jose Enrique slams Manchester United superstar for smashing 14-year-old autistic fan's phone out of his hand

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star appeared to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. Merseyside Police are investigating the incident which took place in the aftermath of United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday. Footage, which began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Manchester United#Smash Everton#Old Trafford#Portuguese
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United training UNDERCOVER as the Portuguese forward desperately tries to stay out of the spotlight after phone smashing shame

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid the cameras as he skulked in the back of a car when leaving Manchester United training on Tuesday. The Portuguese star, at the centre of a phone-smashing storm, seemingly hoped to stay out of the spotlight with a surreptitious exit in the back of a dark Porsche from the club's Carrington training ground in the afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Watch: Soccer Coach Fired After Headbutting Female Referee

A contentious soccer match in Brazil yesterday took a wild and violent turn when a manager headbutted a female referee. The manager has since been fired. At halftime of yesterday’s game between Desportiva Ferroviaria and Nova Venecia, Desportiva manager Rafael Soriano stormed onto the field to protest referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo blowing the whistle too early for his liking. Assistant referee Marcielly Netto – a head shorter than Soriano – attempted to separate him from Rabelo.
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
385K+
Followers
18K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy