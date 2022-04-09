ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Police: Man sexually assaulted teenage girl

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DpC1_0f4adrLh00
Sepanek

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A yearlong investigation by Luzerne County detectives resulted in the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony offenses including statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Andrew J. Sepanek, 51, who is listed as being from Nanticoke on his court docket, was arraigned Saturday morning on a list of charges stemming from multiple acts of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from December of 2020 to January of 2021, according to the criminal complaint filed against Stepanek.

According to the complaint:

A detective from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office was contacted in June of 2021 by the Exeter Township Police Department to assist with a child abuse report regarding a fifteen-year-old victim.

After speaking with the Children and Youth case worker assigned to this case, the detective interviewed the victim’s mother, who told him that the defendant, Sepanek, had been extremely abusive toward her and would “beat her to the point that she sustained broken bones.” The woman also told detectives that Sepanek had attempted to smother her children with mattresses.

Detectives learned that Sepanek had begun providing gifts to the juvenile victim around Christmas in 2020, including supplying her with alcoholic beverages, despite the victim being a minor.

The woman was contacted by one of the victim’s friends, who had seen Sepanek begin pushing and hurting the victim around the same time.

She was later informed that the teen had been raped several times by Sepanek over the span of a few months, and contacted police at that point.

A second witness was able to corroborate what the girl’s mother had heard about Sepanek being abusive toward the victim, telling detectives that he saw Sepanek grabbing and pushing the victim.

The victim confided in that witness that Sepanek had raped her “a couple of times” and was able to relay specific instances of sexual abuse between Sepanek and the victim to investigators.

The victim was interviewed in July of 2021 and confirmed to investigators several instances of sexual assault against her by Sepanek, dating back to Christmas of 2020.

Sepanek also asked the victim to send pictures of herself to him and told the victim that she would be “a good girlfriend,” according to the criminal complaint.

A protection from abuse order was filed against Sepanek during the course of the investigation to protect the victim from further acts of sexual assault.

The affidavit, dated April 6, 2022, also states that the victim’s mother had recently been informed that Sepanek had contacted her even after the investigation had started and told the victim that “the relationship they had could still be continuing if she had not said anything to anyone.”

Sepanek was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty on Saturday afternoon.

He was charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated indecent assault and one additional felony sexual offense.

Additional charges against Sepanek include misdemeanor counts of simple assault and furnishing liquor to a minor, and a summary count of harassment.

Sepanek was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Police#Sexual Assault#Child Abuse#Nanticoke#The Children And Youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOLF

Man who killed 7-year-old in hit-and-run waives right to hearing

HUNTINGTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Lenoxville charged with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, Ball waived his right to the hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy