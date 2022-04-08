ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Warhawks Struggle at Plate in 7-2 Loss to Troy

ulmwarhawks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. – Troy starting pitcher Garrett Gainous allowed just one run on two hits while striking out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings as the Trojans opened the series with a 7-2 win over ULM Friday night at Warhawk Field. Gainous (4-2), who had 11 strikeouts...

ulmwarhawks.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vicksburg Post

Smith sisters propel Warren Central past Pearl

A family connection helped Warren Central’s softball team to a huge victory Monday night. Jenn Smith hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score her sister Jill Smith as the Lady Vikes defeated Pearl 6-5. Jenn Smith finished with three hits,...
PEARL, MS
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
Austin American-Statesman

Seniors Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren and Joanne Allen-Taylor move on from Texas basketball team

Texas seniors Lauren Ebo and Audrey Warren will both look to play basketball elsewhere next season. This week, theballout.com reported that both Ebo and Warren had entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Neither Ebo or Warren have publicly acknowledged their plans but their departures were confirmed to the American-Statesman by a Texas source. ...
TEXAS STATE
Athens Messenger

Trimble softball wins at Waterford, 8-6

WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back. Joelle Richards, a freshman, went the distance inside the pitching circle for Trimble. She struck out one, only walking two. She...
WATERFORD, OH

