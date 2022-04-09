ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgians now feeling some relief at the pump after gas tax suspension

By LaShawn Hudson
 2 days ago
Georgians are feeling a little bit of relief after Governor Brian Kemp signed a law suspending Georgia’s...

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago

Oct 2020 I bought $1.70 gallon gas all over Louisiana . 15 months of Socialism and a White House Cabinet of Climate Fanatics we are in a very very bad situation ! Maybe some of the 81 million dead and brain dead Biden voters have buyer remorse ! 🤞🙏

#Gas Prices#Georgians#Fuel Tax#Ukraine#Aaa
