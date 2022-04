Tommy Romero made his major-league debut on Tuesday night for the Tampa Bay Rays, but it did not go well. He struggled with his command and couldn't get out of the second inning, but the Rays' bats picked him up. Here's our daily "Just For Starters'' look at how Tampa Bay's starting pitcher did, and what the rotation has accomplished so far in five games.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO